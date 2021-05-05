Q1 2021 Green Brick Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Richard A. Costello - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you. Going to do the operator's part. And we apologize for the delay in commencement; the operator had connection issues. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Green Brick Partners' Earnings Call for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2021. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback.



A slideshow supporting today's presentation is available on Green Brick Partners' website, greenbrickpartners.com.



The company reminds you that during this conference call, we'll make various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including its financial and operational expectations for 2021 and the future and anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our future operations, prospects and other