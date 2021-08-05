Green Brick Partners Inc Analyst & Investor Day Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

James R. Brickman - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Today's conference will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions, which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the company's business as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed in this presentation. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to the company, we encourage you to see the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the forward-looking statements included in our press release related to our Q2 '21 results issued on August 3, 2021.



Welcome to Green Brick Partners Inaugural Investor Day. My name is Jim Brickman. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Green Brick Partners. We are incredibly excited to be able to show you our analysts and our shareholder community behind the scenes look at our wonderful company and introduce you to some of the managers in charge of producing