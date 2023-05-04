May 04, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon (technical difficulty) quarter ended March 31, 2023. Following today's remarks, we'll hold a Q&A session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. In addition, a presentation will accompany today's webcast and is also available on the company's website at investors.greenbrickpartners.com. Joining us on the call today is Jim Brickman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer; and Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer.
Some of the information discussed on this call is forward-looking, including the company's financial and operational expectations for 2023 and beyond. And at yesterday's press release and SEC filings, the company detailed material risks that may cause its future results to differ from its expectations. The company's statements are as of today, May 4, 2023, and the company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements it may make. Their comments also include non-GAAP financial metrics. The reconciliation of these metrics and the other information required by Regulation G can be
Q1 2023 Green Brick Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
