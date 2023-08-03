Q2 2023 Green Brick Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Green Brick Partners Earnings Call for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023. Following today's remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. In addition, a presentation will accompany today's webcast and also is available on the company website at investors.greenbrickpartners.com.



Joining us on the call today is Jim Brickman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer; and Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer.



Some of the information discussed on this call is forward-looking, including the company's financial and operational expectations for 2023 and beyond. In yesterday's press release and SEC filings, the company detailed material risks that may cause its future results to differ from its expectations. The company's statements are as of today, August 3, 2023, and the company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements it may make.



The comments also include non-GAAP financial metrics. The reconciliation of these metrics