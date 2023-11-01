Q3 2023 Green Brick Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Green Brick Partners, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Richard A. Costello - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Good afternoon, and welcome to Green Brick Partners' Earnings Call for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Following today's remarks, we will hold a Q&A answer. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. In addition, a presentation will accompany today's webcast and is also available on the company's website at investors.greenbrickpartners.com.



Joining us on the call today is Jim Brickman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jed Dolson, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer.



Some of the information discussed on this call is forward