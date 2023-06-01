Jun 01, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

John Blackledge - TD Cowen - Analyst



Hey, good afternoon, everyone. I'm John Blackledge, Internet Analyst here at TD Cowen. We're pleased that Grindr management here, George Arison, CEO and Vanna Krantz, CFO. Thanks for coming.



George Arison - Grindr Inc. - CEO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen - AnalystMaybe we could start off on differentiation of the story. I think a lot of people here probably familiar, obviously, with Match, with Bumble. People are familiar with the name Grindr, but can you talk about, currently, like what's going on with the business? What you're seeing and --?- Grindr Inc. - CEOWell, let's start with what Grindr does. I think it's the best places to start. Grindr is a dating product, but it's a lot more than a dating product. And partly, because of the way it's built, it's used in a very different way.So we offer our users the opportunity to see everybody that's around them in