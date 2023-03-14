Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Greetings and welcome to the Grove Collaborative Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



Alexis V. Tessier - Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. - Director of IR



Hello, and thank you all for joining us today. With me on today's call are Grove's Co-Founder and CEO, Stuart Landesberg; and CFO, Sergio Cervantes. Before we get started, I'll quickly cover the forward-looking safe harbor statement.



Some of the statements that we make today about our future prospects, financial results, business strategies, industry trends and our ability to successfully respond to business risks may be considered forward-looking. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. All of these statements are based on our view of the world and our business as we see it today. As described in our SEC