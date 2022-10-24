Q3 2022 HNI Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the HNI Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. Mr. McCall, you may begin your conference.



Matthew Scott McCall - HNI Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning. My name is Matt McCall. I'm Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for HNI Corporation. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. With me today are Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and CEO; and Marshall Bridges, Senior Vice President and CFO. Copies of our financial news release and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted on our website. Statements made during this call that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks. Actual risks could differ materially. The financial news release posted on our website includes additional factors that could affect actual results. Corporation assumes no