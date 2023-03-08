HNI Corp to Acquire Kimball International Inc Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Matthew Scott McCall - HNI Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning. My name is Matt McCall, I'm Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for HNI Corporation. Thank you for joining us to discuss HNI Corporation's agreement to acquire Kimball International which we announced earlier this morning.



With me today on the call are Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and CEO of HNI Corporation; Kristie Juster, CEO of Kimball International; and Marshall Bridges, Senior Vice President and CFO of HNI Corporation. We have posted a supporting slide presentation in the Investors section of our website under Events & Presentations.



