Harley-Davidson Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2020 Harley-Davidson Annual Shareholders Meeting.



Please note that if you're logged in as a shareholder, you can vote your shares by clicking on the cast your vote link in the meeting center. The polls will remain open until the items of business have been introduced.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Shannon Burns, Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. Mr. Burns, the floor is yours.



Shannon Burns - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Harley-Davidson Annual Shareholders Meeting. We are hosting this meeting virtually as the health and wellbeing of our share -- our stakeholders is our top priority. Today, our Chairman, President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz, will be providing a business update. Next, our Chief Legal Officer, Paul Krause, will assist Jochen in conducting our official items of business. And lastly, we'll take your questions.



But please note, we are only fielding questions specific to the items of business at this meeting,