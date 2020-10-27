Q3 2020 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 2020 third quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Director of Investor Relations, Shannon Burns. Please go ahead.



Shannon Burns - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. You can access the slides supporting this call at investor.harley-davidson.com. Click the earnings materials box in the center of the page.



Our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest earnings release and filings with the SEC. Harley-Davidson disclaims any obligation to update information on this call.



Joining me this morning are CEO, Jochen Zeitz; CFO, Gina Goetter. And Chief Commercial Officer, Larry Hund, will also be joining us for Q&A.



Jochen, let's get started.



