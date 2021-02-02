Q4 2020 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Harley-Davidson 2020 Fourth Quarter Investor Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Shannon Burns, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shannon Burns - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Today, we are webcasting the slides for this call. You can also access the slides at investor.harley-davidson.com. Our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest earnings release and filings with the SEC. Harley-Davidson disclaims any obligation to update information in this call.



Joining me this morning are CEO, Jochen Zeitz; CFO, Gina Goetter. And our Chief Commercial Officer, Larry Hund, will also be joining us for Q&A.



Jochen, let's get started.



