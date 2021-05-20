Harley-Davidson Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2021 Harley-Davidson Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Please note, if you are logged in as a shareholder, you can vote your shares by clicking on the Cast Your Vote link in the meeting center. The polls will remain open until the items of business have all been introduced.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Shannon Burns, Manager of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. Mr. Burns, the floor is yours.



Shannon Burns - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 2021 Harley-Davidson Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Today, our Chairman, President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz, will be providing a business update. Next, our Chief Legal Officer, Paul Krause, will assist Jochen in conducting our official items of business. Lastly, we'll take your questions. But please note, we are only fielding questions to the items of business at this meeting or relating to our new strategy, The Hardwire, as we are taking a simplified and focused approach at this meeting. (Operator Instructions)



