Harley-Davidson Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jochen Zeitz - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today at the Harley-Davidson Museum in our hometown, Milwaukee, for our Analyst and Investor Day 2022. It's great to see so many of you after 2 years of virtual calls.



1903 here in Milwaukee, 4 young Wisconsinites had a dream to build the greatest motorcycle company in the world and the world had ever seen. 119 years later, we are here today talking about the iconic Harley-Davidson, the most desirable motorcycle company and brand in the world. More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure, and we are committed to building our legend and leading