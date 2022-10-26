Q3 2022 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Harley-Davidson 2022 Third Quarter Investor and Analyst Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Thank you. I would now like to hand the conference over to Shawn Collins. Please go ahead.



Shawn Michael Collins - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning. This is Shawn Collins, the Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. Welcome to our Q3 2022 earnings call. You can access the slides supporting today's call on the Internet at the Harley-Davidson Investor Relations website.



As you may expect, our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to business risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest filings with the SEC. Joining me this morning are Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz; and Chief Financial Officer, Gina Goetter; in addition, Chief Commercial Officer, Edel O'Sullivan, will join for the Q&A portion of today's call.