Q4 2022 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Harley-Davidson's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Shawn Collins. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Shawn Michael Collins - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning. This is Shawn Collins, the Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. You can access the slides supporting today's call on the internet at the Harley-Davidson Investor Relations website.



As you might expect, our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to business risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest filings with the SEC.



Joining me this morning are Harley-Davidson's Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz; in addition, Chief Financial Officer, Gina Goetter is with us and also LiveWire President, Ryan Morrissey. In addition, Harley-Davidson's Chief Commercial