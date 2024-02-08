Q4 2023 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Harley-Davidson 2023 Fourth Quarter Investor and Analyst Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call -- I would now like to turn the call over to Shawn Collins, Mr. Collins. Please go ahead.



Shawn Michael Collins - Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning. This is Shawn Collins, the Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. Today, you can access the slides supporting the call on the Internet at Harley-Davidson Investor Relations website. As you might expect, our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in today's earnings release, and in our latest filings with the SEC.



With that, joining me this morning for the first part of the call are Harley-Davidson, Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz; also Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Root; and LiveWire, Chief