Realogy Holdings Corp Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Please welcome Realogy's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, Alicia Swift.



Alicia Swift - Realogy Holdings Corp. - SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis and IR



Good morning, and welcome to Realogy's 2022 Investor Day. Thank you all for coming for those in person and for those on the webcast.



A few introductory remarks. As noted in the introductory slides to the presentation, the company will be making statements about its future results and other forward-looking statements during this presentation. These statements are based on the current expectations and the current economic environment. Forward-looking statements and projections are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of management, including among others, constrained inventory levels, rising inflation and mortgage rates and uncertainties related to the continued strength of the housing market and the ongoing COVID crisis. Actual results may differ