Q1 2020 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Hovnanian Enterprises Fiscal 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call. An archive of the webcast would be available after the completion of the call and run for 12 months.



The conference is being recorded for rebroadcast, and all participants are currently in a listen-only mode.



Management will be making some opening remarks about the first quarter results and then opening the lines for questions. The companies will also be webcasting a slide presentation along with the opening comments from management. The slides are available on the investor page of the company's website at www.khov.com. Those listeners who would like to follow along should now log on to the website.



I would like to turn the call over to Jeff O'Keefe, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, please go ahead.



Jeffrey T. O'Keefe - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Katherine, and thank you all for participating in the call this