Q3 2021 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and thank you for joining us today for the Hovnanian Enterprises Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. An archive of the webcast will be available after the completion of the call and run for 12 months. This conference is being recorded for rebroadcast. (Operator Instructions)



The company will also be webcasting a slide presentation along with the opening comments from management. These slides are available on the Investors page on the company's website at www.khov.com. Those listeners who would like to follow along should now log on to the website.



I'll now turn the call over to Jeff O'Keefe, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, please go ahead.



Jeffrey T. O'Keefe - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jonathan, and thank you all for participating in this morning's call to review the results for our third quarter, which ended July 31, 2021. All statements in this conference call that are not historical facts should be