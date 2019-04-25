Q2 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Helmerich & Payne. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dave Wilson - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Priscilla, and welcome everyone to Helmerich & Payne's conference call and webcast for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. With us today are John Lindsay, President and CEO; and Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO. John and Mark will be sharing some comments with us, after which we will open the call for questions. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'll remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under the securities laws. Such statements are based on current information and management's expectations as of this date and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are