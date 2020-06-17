Jun 17, 2020 / 04:10PM GMT
Sean Christopher Meakim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
Hi, everyone. I'm Sean Meakim, the oil services and equipment analyst at JPMorgan. Welcome back to the JPMorgan Energy Conference. And we're here on day 2. I'm very happy to have Helmerich & Payne CEO, John Lindsay. John, good to see you.
John W. Lindsay - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Great. Good to be here.
Sean Christopher Meakim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
So just by way of introduction, H&P has not only been a market leader but a thought leader in the onshore drilling for the past few decades. John has been a big part of that heritage, including the industry's first AC rig, the FlexRig 3. And now as CEO, he's been leading the industry and leveraging software to enable better-performing hardware and increasingly testing new contracting models to capture more of the value that H&P's rigs create. So John, like I said,
Helmerich and Payne Inc at JPMorgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference Transcript
Jun 17, 2020 / 04:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...