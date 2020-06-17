Jun 17, 2020 / 04:10PM GMT

Sean Christopher Meakim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. I'm Sean Meakim, the oil services and equipment analyst at JPMorgan. Welcome back to the JPMorgan Energy Conference. And we're here on day 2. I'm very happy to have Helmerich & Payne CEO, John Lindsay. John, good to see you.



John W. Lindsay - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Great. Good to be here.



Sean Christopher Meakim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst



So just by way of introduction, H&P has not only been a market leader but a thought leader in the onshore drilling for the past few decades. John has been a big part of that heritage, including the industry's first AC rig, the FlexRig 3. And now as CEO, he's been leading the industry and leveraging software to enable better-performing hardware and increasingly testing new contracting models to capture more of the value that H&P's rigs create. So John, like I said,