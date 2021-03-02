Helmerich and Payne Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting for Helmick and Pain, Inc. Our host for today's call is John Lindsay, President and CEO. (Operator Instructions). I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Lindsay, you may begin, sir.



John W. Lindsay - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm going to call the meeting to order and welcome you to our annual meeting of the stockholders. In the interest of a fair and orderly meeting, we ask that you follow the rules of conduct of the annual meeting. The agenda, the rules for conduct, proxy statement and annual report are available in the virtual annual meeting portal. Among other things, the rules of conduct address procedures with respect to questions. If we do not address questions at the meeting in accordance with the rules, we will reach out with a response.



I'd like to begin by making a few introductions. Our Chairman, Hans Helmerich, is here with us today. Directors joining us virtually are Delany Bellinger, Kevin Crampton, Randy Foutch, JosÃ©