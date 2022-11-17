Q4 2022 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Dave Wilson - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Ashley, and welcome, everyone, to Helmerich & Payne conference call and webcast for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2022. With us today are John Lindsay, President and CEO; and Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO. John and Mark will be sharing some comments with us, after which we'll open the call for questions.



