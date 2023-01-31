Q1 2023 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Helmerich & Payne Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Dave Wilson. Please go ahead.



Dave Wilson - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Nikki, and welcome, everyone, to Helmerich & Payne Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. With us today are John Lindsay, President and CEO; and Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO. Both John and Mark will be sharing some comments with us, after which we'll open up the call for questions. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'll remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. Such statements are based on the current information and management's expectations as of this statement are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.



As such, our actual