Sep 10, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT

Victor J. Coleman - Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Our portfolio consists of West Coast office, media tech and entertainment. Our portfolio is primarily in 4 main markets: Los Angeles; San Francisco including the Peninsula; Seattle; and now Vancouver.



We obviously are in very strong markets. As we sit here today, approaching the end of the third quarter, we've had more activity in our portfolio from a lease interest standpoint than we've had in the past several years. Our mark-to-market rents portfolio-wide is at about a 20% mark. In every marketplace we're in, we have market rate increases on the low end, about 4%; on high end in double digits, in San Francisco.



We have, approaching 2020, some very interesting aspects to the company. First of all, we've got our lowest roll coming in the company in the last 9 years, a little around below 6% -- 7%, sorry, in the high 6% range. We've got already a vision on that at about 35% or 40%. We've only got about 10% of the expiring roll for 2019 left, and we've got a vision on that as well in terms of activity on