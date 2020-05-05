Q1 2020 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Laura Campbell, you may start.



Laura Campbell - Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - SVP of IR & Marketing



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Earlier today, our press release and supplemental were filed on an 8-K with the SEC. Both are now available on the Investors section of our website, hudsonpacificproperties.com. An audio webcast of this call will also be available for replay by phone over the next week and on the Investors section of our website.



During this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to our GAAP financial results in our press release and supplemental. We will also be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and