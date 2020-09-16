Sep 16, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT

James Colin Feldman - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director and Senior US Office & Industrial REIT Analyst



Hello. This is Jamie Feldman, the Senior Officer and Industrial REIT analyst on BofA U.S. REIT team. I'm joined by Elvis Rodriguez and our team, and we want to welcome you to this BofA Global Real Estate Conference, virtual roundtable discussion with the senior management team from Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific is a West Coast, U.S. office landlord and developer, and we'll have a lot to talk about with them today.



Joining us today from Hudson Pacific are Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO; Mark Lammas, President; Harout Diramerian, Chief Financial Officer; Art Suazo, Executive Vice President of Leasing; and Laura Campbell, Senior President, Investor Relations and Marketing. We have a large global audience joining us today, so management will spend the first 5 to 10 minutes of our discussion, providing an introduction to the company and update on operating conditions. We'll then move on to Q&A. We hope to make this an interactive session, so please add your