Sep 14, 2022 / 03:05PM GMT
Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Head of United States REITs
This is kicking off day 2, our roundtable sessions, and we appreciate everyone joining today Hudson Pacific Properties. I'm going to introduce Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO. He'll introduce the team. This is webcast, so we're going to try to get the questions into the mics as well. I want to make this as interactive as possible and address all the -- any key questions you have.
But first, I'm going to turn it to Victor to talk about Hudson Pacific for the first 5 or 10 minutes. Some in the room may not be as familiar with the story, but it does look like a lot of familiar faces. So -- and then we'll go into Q&A.
Victor J. Coleman - Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Great. Jeff, and congratulations. So to my left is Laura Campbell, our EVP of IR and Marketing. And beside Laura is Harout Diramerian, he is our CFO; and beside me, to my left, is Mark Lammas, our President; and to my right, our EVP of Leasing is Art Suazo. So welcome,
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
Sep 14, 2022 / 03:05PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...