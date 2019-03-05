Mar 05, 2019 / 09:20PM GMT

Michael Bilerman - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD and Head of the US Real Estate and Lodging Research



Session at Citi's Global Properties CEO Conference. I'm Michael Bilerman, and I'm here with Manny Korchman. We're very pleased to have with us Victor Coleman from Hudson Pacific Properties. This session's for investment clients only. If media or other individuals are online, disconnect. Disclosures are up here and on the web. For those in the room, you can use liveqa.com, code: Citi2019.



Victor, let me turn it over to introduce the company, the management team that's here with you. And provide the audience 3 reasons why they should buy HPP stock today. And then we'll have some Q&A as well.



Victor J. Coleman - Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Thank you, Michael. Thank you, Manny. Great conference. It's been a great 2 full days for Hudson. And then it's a pleasure to be here.



Hudson Pacific Properties, as most of you may or may not know, is a West Coast-centric office REIT. Our markets are, in