Mar 07, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Emmanuel Korchman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director and Senior Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 4:15 p.m. session at Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Manny Korchman with Citi Research. Parker (inaudible) is up at the table there on my team. We're pleased to have with us Hudson Pacific Properties' CEO, Victor Coleman. This session is for Citi clients-only. If media or other individuals are online, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those joining us in-person, you can use the mics for anyone. Who's listening or in person, you can use the live QA. I'll get them, I'll ask them. You guys are getting tired here as the day goes by, but put in some questions.



With that, Victor, I'll turn it over to you to introduce the company and the guys sitting up there on stage with you, and then we'll go to Q&A.



Victor J. Coleman - Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Manny. So before I begin, I appreciate giving us the time and