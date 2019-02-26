JPMorgan Chase & Co Investor Day Transcript

Feb 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s 2019 Investor Day. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We will now go live to the presentation. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Head of Investor Relations, Jason Scott.



Jason R. Scott - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Corporate Officer of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Jason Scott. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for JP Morgan Chase. I'd like to sincerely welcome you to Investor Day 2019, and thank you for coming to join us today.



I know it's early. I know you had to navigate a construction zone with sidewalk, bridges and sheds and barricades to get -- even a door, even. So I know you really want to be here, or somebody forced you to come. But either way, we're glad you're here.



And now that you're through the gauntlet and in the room, I just want to ask you to stop for a second, look around, pause. For most of you, this is the last time you will ever be in this building. A lot has happened here over the