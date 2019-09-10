Sep 10, 2019 / 05:05PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Why don't -- we got a minute before we start. But why don't we put up the first audience response question to get things going? And so similar to all the other presentations that we've asked, how are your business in JPMorgan stock...



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



I'm a little overweight.



Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



And while you're answering, I'd like to welcome Jamie Dimon here. This is the 17th Annual Global Financial Services Conference we've done. JPMorgan has been a big supporter of this event over that time frame. Jamie's on a very nice track of kind of coming every other year to this event and doing a keynote lunch. So it's great to have him back.



Let's see what the response is to this question, then we'll get going.



So 41% overweight. I would say that's down a little bit. It was 46% last year and 51%