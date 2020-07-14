Q2 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We will now go live to the presentation. Please stand by.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Piepszak. Ms. Piepszak, please go ahead.



Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'll take you through the presentation, which, as always, is available on our website, and we ask that you please refer to the disclaimer at the back.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $4.7 billion, EPS of $1.38 and record revenue of $33.8 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 9%. Included in these results are a number of significant items: First, a credit reserve build of $8.9 billion and then approximately $700 million of gains in our bridge book and $500 million of gains in Credit Adjustments & Other, both of