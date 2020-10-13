Q3 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Starting on Page 1, the firm reported net income of $9.4 billion, EPS of $2.92 and revenue of $29.9 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 19%. Included in these results are $524 million of legal expenses primarily related to the resolution of legal matters announced last month. Overall for the quarter, while we're still in a very uncertain environment, our underlying business fundamentals performed quite well.



So I'll just touch on a