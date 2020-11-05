Nov 05, 2020 / 02:40PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us in the next fireside chat with JPMorgan Chase. Mary Erdoes has joined us. She, as many of you know, needs little introduction. She's Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management. It's obviously a global leader in investment management with around $3 trillion in global assets.



Mary and I were chatting before we started here, and she was reminding me that she's been running -- or has taken this position for about 10 years. So she's obviously done a great job in guiding this division within JPMorgan to greater growth and higher profitability.



And Mary, welcome to the BAAB Conference in 2020.



Mary Callahan Erdoes - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CEO of Asset & Wealth Management



Well, I wish we were in person, but it's so great to be with everybody. So thank you for having me, and I look forward to the conversation.



Questions and Answers:<