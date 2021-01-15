Jan 15, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We will now go live to the presentation. Please stand by.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Piepszak. Ms. Piepszak, please go ahead.
Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation, as always, is available on our website, and we ask that you please refer to the disclaimer at the back. It's slightly longer this quarter given we're not having Investor Day. And so after I review our results, I'll spend some time on our outlook for 2021 as well as touch on a few important balance sheet topics that are top of mind for us.
So starting on Page 1. For the fourth quarter, the firm reported net income of $12.1 billion, EPS of $3.79 on revenue of $30.2 billion, and delivered a return on tangible common equity of 24%.
Q4 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 15, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
