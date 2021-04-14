Q1 2021 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $14.3 billion, EPS of $4.50 on revenue of $33.1 billion and delivered a return on tangible common equity of 29%. Included in these results are 2 significant items: $5.2 billion of net credit reserve releases, which I'll cover in more detail shortly; and a $550 million contribution to the firm's foundation in the form of equity investments.



