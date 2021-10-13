Q3 2021 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). We will now go live to the presentation. Please stand by.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.



Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $11.7 billion, EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.4 billion and delivered a return on tangible common equity of 22%. These results include a $2.1 billion net credit reserve release, which I'll cover in more detail shortly as well as an income tax benefit of $566 million. Adjusting for these items, we delivered an 18% ROTCE this quarter.



Touching on a few highlights. It was another strong quarter for Investment Banking, including an all