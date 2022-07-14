Q2 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $8.6 billion, EPS of $2.76, on revenue of $31.6 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 17%.



Touching on a few highlights. We had another quarter of strong performance in Markets which generated revenue of nearly $8 billion. Credit is still quite healthy and net charge-offs remain historically low. And there continue to be positive trends in loan growth across our businesses, with average loans up 7% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on