Q3 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $9.7 billion, EPS of $3.12 on revenue of $33.5 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 18%. The only significant item this quarter was discretionary net investment securities losses in corporate of $959 million as a result of repositioning the portfolio by selling U.S. treasuries and mortgages.



Our strong results this quarter reflect the resilience of the franchise in a dynamic environment. Touching on a few highlights, we had a