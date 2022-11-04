Nov 04, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT
Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst
As many of you know, JPMorgan really doesn't need an introduction, but Jeremy Barnum is, of course, the CFO with JPMorgan Chase. Prior to that, he was in the Capital Markets division as CFO, also headed up research, I think, pretty global.
Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO
Briefly.
Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst
There you go. But to start it off with is being Halloween, we've got the animal (inaudible) animal crackers. And I had to ask Jeremy, is he related to P.T. Barnum?
Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO
The answer is no, as far as I know. We've always sort of -- every time it comes up, it's a little bit of an arm's length thing. I'm having with my dad tonight who lives in town. I'll push him a little harder. Find out what
JPMorgan Chase & Co at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference Transcript
Nov 04, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...