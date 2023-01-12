Jan 12, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Sanjibita Mishra -



Good morning, everyone. I'm Sanjibita. And we have with us here today, Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer; and Heather Getz, CFO of Butterfly Networks.



Darius Shahida - Butterfly Network, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer



Good morning, everyone. My name is Darius Shahida, and I'm the Chief Strategy Officer of Butterfly Network. And today I'm excited to be joined by my colleague, Heather Getz, our CFO to present to you all the meaningful progress we've been making in transforming clinical practice and why we feel Butterfly is a unique and compelling investment opportunity.



Before we dive in, I will point you to our standard, legal and financial disclaimers on Slide 2 of our presentation. For those of you who are new to our story, Butterfly has created the world's lowest cost and first portable whole-body ultrasound solution. Our technology, which represents the first fundamentally new innovation in the ultrasound space in the last 50 years, put ultrasound on a semiconductor chip, obviating the need for