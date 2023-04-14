Q1 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to the [JPMorgan Chase's] First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum.



Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, and good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer on the back.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $12.6 billion, EPS of $4.10 on revenue of $39.3 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 23%. These results included $868 million of net investment securities losses in corporate.



Before reviewing our results for the quarter, let's talk about the recent bank failures. Jamie has addressed a number of the important themes in his shareholder letter and the recent televised interview. So I will go straight to the specific impacts