JPMorgan Chase & Co Investor Day Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to 2023 Investor Door. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We will now go live to the presentation. Good morning. Please welcome to the stage Michael Grubb, Head of Investor Relations.



Mikael Grubb - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Head of IR



All right. Good morning, everyone. For those of you that don't know me, I'm Michael Grubb, the Head of Investor Relations. On behalf of the operating committee and the rest of the firm, it's my great pleasure to welcome you all to our 2023 Investor Day. Similar to last year, we do have a very full agenda. And you all know me, so I'll keep my remarks very brief.



First on Q&A. In addition to this afternoon's session, which is going to be led by Jamie, we will have some time for questions after the individual presentations starting with Lori's tech discussion. Second, I am not going to pester you with a formal survey this year, but please email me your feedback. We do listen and adjust as evidenced by the aforementioned Q&A sessions. The printed books on your tables, not to