Jun 13, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I think we're about to kick off. It sounds like the microphones are working. Okay, great. I have a disclosure to read, then we'll get into it. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



All right. Well, with that out of the way, we are thrilled to have Jennifer Piepszak, Co-CEO of JPMorgan's Consumer & Community Bank with us today.



Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Co-CEO of Consumer & Community Banking



Thank you. Thank you. Happy to be here.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Round of applause from the audience.



Jennifer A. Piepszak<