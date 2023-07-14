Q2 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum.



Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.



Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. Presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $14.5 billion, EPS of $4.75 on revenue of $42.4 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 25% (sic) [23%]. These results included the First Republic bargain purchase gain of $2.7 billion; a credit reserve build for the First Republic lending portfolio of $1.2 billion; as well as $900 million of net investment securities losses in Corporate.



Touching on a few highlights. TCP client investment assets were up 18%