Jan 10, 2024 / 07:15PM GMT

Anne Elizabeth Samuel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 3 of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Annie Samuel and I'm the health care technology and distribution analyst here at JPMorgan. We're really excited to have Veradigm here with us this morning. With us are interim CEO, Dr. Yin Ho; and Interim CFO, Lee Westerfield. And we're also going to be joined by the CEO of ScienceIO, Will Manidis for a conversation about AI. So with that, let me turn it over to Dr. Ho.



Shih-Yin Ho - Veradigm Inc. - Interim CEO & Director



Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us in person and via webcast. I'm Dr. Yin Ho. I'm the CEO of Veradigm, and it is truly a pleasure to be here today. Thank you, Annie, for giving us the opportunity to introduce ourselves. We really look forward to beginning a dialogue with all of you about our company, Veradigm, and the opportunities we have to shape the future of health care.



