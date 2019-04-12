Q1 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Marianne Lake. Ms. Lake, please go ahead.
Marianne Lake - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. I'm going to take you through the earnings presentation, which is available on our website. Please refer to the disclaimer at the back of the presentation.
Starting on Page 1. The firm reported record net income of $9.2 billion and EPS of $2.65 on record revenue of nearly $30 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 19%. The results this quarter were strong and broad-based.
Highlights include core loan growth ex CIB of 5% with loan trends continuing to progress as expected. Credit performance remained strong across businesses. We saw record client investment assets in Consumer of over $300 billion and record
