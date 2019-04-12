Q1 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Starting on Page 1. The firm reported record net income of $9.2 billion and EPS of $2.65 on record revenue of nearly $30 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 19%. The results this quarter were strong and broad-based.



Highlights include core loan growth ex CIB of 5% with loan trends continuing to progress as expected. Credit performance remained strong across businesses. We saw record client investment assets in Consumer of over $300 billion and record