Q1 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. As you heard, Jamie is with me on the call, and I know I speak for the entire company when I say we are just thrilled that he's back.
Before we get into the first quarter performance, we want to start by recognizing that this is an extremely challenging time for all of us, and our thoughts are with those most affected by COVID-19, particularly those on the front lines of this crisis.
The presentation this quarter is slightly longer to address a few key topics as we navigate this environment. And as always, it's available on our website,
